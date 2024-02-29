Badgers showing interest in sought-after 2025 four-star OLB Jayden Woods

2025 four-star outside linebacker Jayden Woods released his top schools earlier this month and the Wisconsin Badgers made his first cut, although they’ll face heavy competition for the Kansas native.

I will be focusing on these 13 schools moving forward in my recruitment.@MVJaguar @MVJagRecruiting pic.twitter.com/YU9xWclMwc — Jayden Woods (@Atm_Jayden) February 19, 2024

Woods, a 6’3, 240-pound prospect, was present at Wisconsin’s junior day earlier this month, where he was able to speak in depth with outside linebackers coach Matt Mitchell about his fit at Wisconsin.

In conversations with the coaching staff, Woods was affirmed that he’d be a top priority for the Badgers in this upcoming cycle, while it’s expected that he’ll take the “Jack” role in the defense, otherwise known as a 3-4 hybrid between outside linebacker and defensive end.

The Badgers are actively pursuing several players at the position, as Woods told Bucky’s 5th Quarter that the school is looking to take three to four players at outside linebacker and defensive end to fill out their depth.

While Wisconsin does face a number of top schools in the competition for Woods, the four-star revealed that the Badgers are currently his top school.

However, Woods still has a ton of time to sort out his recruitment, as he’s currently in the midst of setting up his spring visits, while his timeline for a commitment will come in the summer after official visits take place.

The Badgers are in need of young talent at both defensive end and outside linebacker, as both positions didn't have much production last season.

In the 2024 class, Wisconsin was able to land two four-stars at outside linebacker: Anelu Lafaele and Thomas Heiberger.

Additionally, they were able to maneuver in landing a strong class at defensive line, getting commitments from Ernest Willor Jr., Dillan Johnson, and Hank Weber.

Now, their efforts are shifting to the 2025 class, where Woods is on their list of priorities at both positions.