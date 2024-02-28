Breaking down the Badgers 2024 class: Offensive Line

The 2023 season was an up-and-down one for Wisconsin’s offensive line play.

One can understand some bumps in the road while transitioning to a new spread offense, but certain issues reared their ugly heads repeatedly throughout the year.

Issues with the snap and problems with speed rushers in particular seemed to be a pretty constant theme. The good news is that head coach Luke Fickell and Co. did an outstanding job bringing in high-level talent in the recruiting cycle.

Kevin Heywood

The highest-ranked recruit that Wisconsin signed is Kevin Heywood. A 6’7, 300-pound tackle out of Pope John Paul II in Royersford, Pennsylvania, Heywood was rated as a consensus four-star recruit and a top-five tackle by both On3 and 247 Sports.

When you put on the tape, it is easy to see why he garnered such high praise. He is a man amongst boys, dominating whoever is unlucky enough to be across from him. Besides being a hulking figure, he is also impressively athletic.

Heywood is mobile enough to pull and get to the second level, but he is also agile enough to come under control and seal a defender off from the play. He literally does it all.

He chose Wisconsin among 27 offers, getting offers from a veritable who’s who of college football powers, including Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, and Notre Dame. Heywood is an early enrollee at Wisconsin.

Emerson Mandell

Next up on the list is Emerson Mandell out of Irondale High School in St. Paul.

The 6’5, 300-pounder is also a consensus four-star recruit who was rated as the No. 4 interior offensive lineman in his class by On3 and a top 15 interior offensive lineman by the other three recruiting services.

Mandell has raw, explosive power, firing off of the line and routinely obliterating the opposition.

He is a great puller with excellent balance to stick with his defender while driving him down the field. He has short area power, needing very little space to jolt his defender. His tape has more pancakes than your local IHOP.

Mandell held 14 offers and chose Wisconsin over Minnesota, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, and Penn State.

Derek Jensen

Derek Jensen, a 6’7, 315-pound tackle out of Arrowhead High School in Hartland, decided to stay home rather than take up any of the other 13 offers he had, including offers from Nebraska, Kansas, and Iowa State.

He is rated as a four-star recruit by Rivals and a three-star by the other three services.

The first thing I noticed about Jenson is that he has great feet. He keeps a wide stance while blocking, enabling him to stay on his block very well.

His feet also set the foundation for his excellent pass-blocking set, and once he gets his hands on a defender, it's game over.

He has the athleticism to get to the 2nd level and take out linebackers as well.

Ryan Cory

The next recruit is Ryan Cory, a 6’4, 290-pound guard out of Pine-Richland High School in Gibsonia, Pennsylvania.

Cory was rated as a four-star recruit by ESPN and a three-star by the other outlets. Cory is a very mobile and athletic offensive lineman. He routinely flattens defenders while pulling.

He has no trouble reaching linebackers at the second level and sticking to them throughout the block.

Cory chose Wisconsin out of a great list of schools, garnering 23 scholarship offers from schools such as Penn State, Oregon, and Miami.

Colin Cubberly

Last but not least, we come to Colin Cubberly, a 6’6, 310-pound tackle from Arlington High School in Lagrangeville, New York.

Cubberly was rated as a three-star recruit by all four of the recruiting services.

What I noticed about Cubberly is that the kid possesses a very strong upper body. He often finished his blocks by throwing the defender to the turf.

He seems like a kid that just likes to hit people, as after he dispatches someone, he is eagerly looking for someone else to hit.

Cubberly is an early enrollee at Wisconsin as well. He held 18 scholarship offers, including offers from Texas, Pitt, and Rutgers.

Grade

This group is an A all day for me. There is a four-star tackle, a four-star interior lineman, and three other very highly rated 3 stars.

You have to believe that these young men hold the skill sets that the coaching staff believes will fit the offense better than past recruits as well.

After a couple of seasons of line play that didn’t really seem Wisconsin-caliber, I am excited to see this group grow and bring back the dominant play in the trenches.