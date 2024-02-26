Badgers are the top school early on for rising 2025 in-state DL Torin Pettaway

The Wisconsin Badgers are amping up their 2025 recruiting efforts, recently hosting a bevy of recruits on their annual Junior Day.

Among them was rising defensive lineman Torin Pettaway, who quickly accumulated a number of offers after his junior season, where he was an All-Conference and All-Region selection.

An in-state recruit currently playing at Middleton High School, Pettaway’s recruitment started with offers from Nebraska and Minnesota in late January before Wisconsin extended a scholarship during their Junior Day.

Pettaway enjoyed his trip to Wisconsin, where he was able to soak in the environment and have an insightful conversation with head coach Luke Fickell.

“It was a great experience, I had a lot of fun and learned a lot about the program and its history,” Pettaway shared with Bucky’s 5th Quarter. “Some things that stood out were how close the staff was and how welcoming they were.”

“I felt very at home, and the visit felt really individual. My family was shown around by Coach Scruggs’s assistant who was very helpful and Informative. I was told to arrive a little early to have a 1-on-1 meeting with Coach Fickell, and after that, I got to tour the facilities and had a few presentations about what life in Wisconsin is like.”

Being a hometown kid, the offer from Wisconsin was a special one for Pettaway.

“I was just feeling extremely blessed,” Pettaway said. “It shows my work is paying off, and it was amazing to receive an offer from my hometown.”

Wisconsin wasn’t the only one though as the USC Trojans, Rutgers Scarlet Knights, Illinois Fighting Illini, and Washington Huskies all offered Pettaway over a three-week stretch.

The added interest surprised the defensive lineman, who is enjoying the moment but looking to remain the course as well.

“All the attention kinda came outta nowhere so it definitely can be a lot at times, but it is worth it so I just try to stay humble and take it one day at a time,” Pettaway said.

Now up to eight offers, Pettaway has Wisconsin as the top school on his board following the Junior Day visit, although Nebraska, Rutgers, and Minnesota are other top schools as well.

Currently, Pettaway has three visits scheduled for the spring: Wisconsin, Nebraska, and Minnesota.

While Pettaway doesn’t have a timeline for a commitment, the Badgers seem in a good spot for the in-state recruit, potentially adding to their defensive line group with some homegrown talent.