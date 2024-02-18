Breaking down the Badgers 2024 WR class

A major point of interest in Luke Fickell’s first offseason with the Wisconsin Badgers was improving the wide receiver room.

Fickell utilized the transfer portal to bring in high-level players such as CJ Williams, Bryson Green, Will Pauling, and Quincy Burroughs. Pauling had an outstanding season and Green had a few big games, including a 7-catch, 105-yard performance in the bowl game.

While all four transfers will be returning to Madison, Wisconsin also brought in a solid recruit in Kyan Berry-Johnson.

Berry-Johnson is a 5’11, 179-pound receiver from Bolingbrook High School in Illinois. Rivals rated him as a four-star recruit while the other three major recruiting services rated him as a high 3 star.

When you watch his highlights, it is easy to see why he garnered such high praise.

Lining up both in the slot and out wide, Berry-Johnson is explosive off of the line and possesses great hands. He is very shifty in the open field and eats up yards after the catch. He has very good change of direction and balance as well.

He was phenomenal inside the five-yard line in high school, quickly shedding pressing defensive backs and accelerating to create great separation. He also is extremely good at going up over a defender to secure the catch. He has also shown a willingness to be physical in the run game.

Berry-Johnson is also a threat as both a punt and kick returner, displaying great vision and the ability to slip out of tackles to break long returns. His senior season saw him put up over 1,400 receiving yards and over 2,100 all-purpose yards along with 16 touchdowns.

He held 16 scholarship offers, choosing Wisconsin over schools such as Cincinnati, Houston, Boston College, and Syracuse. He is also an early enrollee at Wisconsin, so he is cutting his teeth in Madison as we speak.

While Berry-Johnson is the only receiver recruit on scholarship for the 2024 season, Wisconsin also picked up Langdon Nordgaard out of West De Pere as a preferred walk-on. Nordgaard stands 6’4, weighs 205 pounds, and possesses a 34-inch vertical.

Nordgaard’s Hudl shows an athletic receiver that not only can go up and make the catch, but also shows great body control to adjust to the ball in the air.

He is a strong runner with the football, able to run through tackle attempts and add yards after the catch. He put up 52 catches for 850 yards as a senior. As he develops at Wisconsin, it will be interesting to see if he stays in the receiver room or is transformed into a tight end.

Grade

I am going to give this group a solid B. While only adding one receiver on scholarship and one as a walk-on, Berry-Johnson looks to be a great option as a slot receiver in Phil Longo’s offense.

He is quick, shifty, and possesses great hands and I believe with some experience in the offense, he is going to be a thorn in the defense’s side in the middle of the field.