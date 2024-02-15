2025 four-star OL Rowan Byre ‘excited’ to return to Wisconsin, meet with A.J. Blazek

The Wisconsin Badgers are actively involved with several offensive line recruits in the Class of 2025 and four-star Rowan Byrne is near the top of their list of targets.

Byrne, the top prospect in the state of New York according to the 247Sports Composite, has been on the Badgers’ radar since they offered him back in May, having taken an unofficial visit back in the summer.

Now, Byrne is looking to get back on campus in the spring, where he’ll have a chance to meet new offensive line coach A.J. Blazek for the first time since the Badgers hired him.

Despite the coaching change, Byrne still views Wisconsin in high regard, while the school is maintaining its stance of keeping him as a priority on their board.

“I'm still in a great spot with Wisconsin,” Byrne shared with Bucky’s 5th Quarter. “I love it out there. I’m excited to get out in the spring!”

Byrne and Blazek had gotten off to a good start so far, as the two are looking to build a relationship ahead of the spring.

“[Initial conversations with Coach Blazek] have been great,” Byrne said. “He’s a good man and he is a great coach too. He is definitely a guy you want to play for.

“His message is that I am a big priority and a guy who can keep the Wisconsin OL tradition going.”

What schools are atop Byrne's board ahead of his spring visits? While he hasn’t narrowed down a list yet, there are five that stand out at the moment: Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio State, Florida State, and Penn State.

With a visit back to Madison on the horizon, the Badgers will continue making Byrne a priority, although they’ll face tough competition for one of the top recruits in the country along the way.