Badgers crack the Top 5 for 2025 three-star offensive tackle

The Wisconsin Badgers have made the top five for 2025 three-star offensive tackle Matty Augustine, he announced on Wednesday.

NEWS: 2025 four-star OT Matty Augustine is down to five schools. pic.twitter.com/beWNi6Y8iy — 336 Edits (@336Edits) February 15, 2024

Augustine, a native of Greenwich, Connecticut, where he currently attends the Brunswick School, has been a top target for the Badgers at offensive line in the 2025 cycle.

He has now listed a top five of the Michigan Wolverines, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Ohio State Buckeyes, Penn State Nittany Lions, and the Badgers.

A two-sport athlete, Augustine was initially a basketball player, but took on football as well, where he has excelled over his high school career.

Augustine now stands at 6’7, 290 pounds, and is projected to play offensive tackle at his next destination.

Sporting nearly 30 scholarship offers, Augustine was initially offered by the Badgers in May and remains a target with new offensive line coach A.J. Blazek, who also pursued him at Vanderbilt.

The Badgers are facing some tough competition overall for the 2025 three-star. Can they pull off a key commitment?