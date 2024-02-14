 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Wisconsin Badgers make Top 6 for 2025 four-star defensive lineman

The Badgers made the cutdown for a top defensive line prospect in the Class of 2025.

By DillonTGraff
/ new
Syndication: Journal Sentinel Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Wisconsin Badgers head football coach Luke Fickell and his staff are still in the mix for a top defensive linemen in the 2025 recruiting class.

St. Joseph’s Prep four-star defensive lineman Maxwell Roy dropped his top six schools on Wednesday morning, and the Badgers made the cut alongside Duke, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, and Rutgers.

According to the composite recruiting rankings, Roy is the No. 146 player in his class, the No. 17 DL, and the No. 2 player in Pennsylvania. Roy is also rated as a top 100 overall player by 247Sports individual rankings.

During his junior season, the 6-foot-3, 270-pound defensive end registered 47 solo tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and three sacks.

Of note, Roy played alongside Wisconsin football signee Omillio Agard and linebacker target Anthony Sacca, whom the Badgers are also involved with.

Roy visited campus last June and was reportedly close with former Badgers defensive line coach Greg Scruggs and Colin Hitschler, who have left to take jobs at Michigan and Alabama, respectively.

The Wisconsin football program landed two four-star defensive linemen in the 2024 recruiting class: Ernest Willor Jr. and Dillan Johson. Hopefully, the Badgers can continue to build on this momentum and close the talent gap that exists in the trenches between UW and the top Big Ten teams.

More From Bucky's 5th Quarter

Loading comments...