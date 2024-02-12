Badgers are “high on the list” for 2025 three-star DT

The Wisconsin Badgers are looking to make waves along the defensive line in the Class of 2025, and three-star Illinois recruit Brad Fitzgibbon is near the top of their list.

Fitzgibbon, who stands at 6’4, 280 pounds, currently attends Marist High School in Chicago, Illinois, and was a recent visitor at Wisconsin’s Junior Day last weekend.

Holding 16 offers, Fitzgibbon got the offer from Wisconsin on January 26th, which is his first from the Big Ten.

Sharing about his experience with Bucky’s 5th Quarter, Fitzgibbon had high praise for head coach Luke Fickell and his staff after his visit.

“Wisconsin was awesome,” Fitzgibbon said. “I love what Coach Fickell and his staff are building and the energy they bring makes you want to be a part of it. Madtown knows how to do it!”

The highlight of his visit with spending quality time with Fickell and defensive line coach Greg Scruggs, who is now expected to leave Wisconsin and take on the same role at Michigan, according to a source.

Fitzgibbon revealed that the Badgers are looking to take around four defensive linemen in their 2025 class after taking three in 2024: four-stars Ernest Willor and Dillan Johnson, and three-star Hank Weber.

Where is Wisconsin seen among Fitzgibbon’s list of offers?

“High,” he said. “High on my list.”

While he doesn’t have a set timeframe for his commitment, the defensive lineman is looking to return to Wisconsin during the spring, as he’s in the process of setting up future visits.