Inside the commitment of new Badgers three-star OLB Brenden Anes

The Wisconsin Badgers landed yet another recruit from a Junior Day visitor when 2025 three-star outside linebacker Brenden Anes committed to the program on Monday, he shared in a post to X.

Anes, a 6’2, 220-pound outside linebacker who attends Fred J Page High School in Franklin, Tennessee, was one of the four visitors that attended Wisconsin’s first Junior Day on January 14th. He became the third of the group to commit to the Badgers in the coming week, joining three-star athlete Cody Haddad and four-star athlete Jaimier Scott.

What led Anes to Wisconsin?

“It was the place I wanted to be at,” Anes shared to Bucky’s 5th Quarter, who revealed that he pledged his commitment to the coaching staff on Sunday night before the announcement on Monday.

Anes partook in several activities during Wisconsin’s Junior Day, including attending the Badgers’ 71-63 win over the Northwestern Wildcats, where he could see the energy from fans, despite the snowstorm occurring and students being away from school still.

In joining the Badgers, Anes chose Wisconsin over other suitors such as Indiana, Tennessee, Duke, Clemson, Wake Forest, and Vanderbilt, with the Hoosiers and Demon Deacons making up his top three prior to the decision.

At Wisconsin, Anes envisions playing the SAM linebacker position, which should lead to a smooth transition for the soon-to-be senior, as he plays the same position in his high school defense at Fred J Page.

A key component of Anes’s commitment to Wisconsin was his relationship with outside linebackers coach Matt Mitchell, as the three-star recruit labeled their relationship as “great”, calling him a “great coach and an even better person.”

What stood out in their conversations was Mitchell’s honesty, attracting Anes to Wisconsin, where he ultimately committed.

Additionally, Anes sees the “championship-building” mentality from head coach Luke Fickell, who he believes is building something special at Wisconsin.

In joining the Badgers, Anes could follow in the footsteps of former top outside linebackers Nick Herbig, T.J. Watt, and Andrew Van Ginkel, who are all in the NFL, with the latter two earning significant roles with their respective teams. The prior success at the position at Wisconsin was another key that attracted Anes to Wisconsin.

While the outside linebacker does play high school in Tennessee, Anes is actually originally from Michigan, where much of his family lives, so the distance from home isn’t as significant as initially thought.

Looking to make a decision before his senior season, Anes, who took a ton of unofficial visits during the fall, will now set his focus on “working my ass off” and preparing for the next level, which includes college-level drills and taking his game to the next level.