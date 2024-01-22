BREAKING: Badgers land 2025 three-star Tennessee OLB

The Wisconsin Badgers have secured a commitment from 2025 three-star outside linebacker Brendan Anes, he announced on Monday.

Anes, a native of Franklin, Tennessee, attends Fred J Page High School, and was recently at Wisconsin’s junior day earlier this month.

With Anes’s commitment, the Badgers have landed three of their four top recruits who visited, as Wisconsin landed three-star athlete Cody Haddad and four-star athlete Jaimier Scott as well.

Anes is a player who is projected to play on the outside at linebacker for the Badgers, hoping to follow in the footsteps of prior Wisconsin standouts at the position, but has the capability to also play at either inside linebacker spot as well.

Anes took a number of visits this past season, as he earned 11 total offers, but Wisconsin clearly stood out and the Badgers were able to secure a commitment after bringing him in on Junior Day on January 14th.

With Anes coming in, the Badgers have landed a recruit from Tennessee in two consecutive recruiting classes, as they also earned a commitment from three-star defensive end Hank Weber, who signed his National Letter of Intent in December.