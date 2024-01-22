Badgers offer 2025 Minnesota three-star DL

The Wisconsin Badgers finally extended an offer to 2025 three-star defensive lineman Abu Tarawallie, he announced last week.

Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Wisconsin. GO BADGERS!!! ⚪️ ⚪️@BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/UAGebFW6YL — Abu (@ABTarawallie) January 18, 2024

Tarawallie, a Minnesota native, attends Heritage Christian Academy, and currently stands at 6’4, 260 pounds.

An offer could’ve come sooner for the three-star, who visited Madison twice during the season, but the defensive lineman suffered a knee injury that ended his season this past fall.

But, the Badgers have now extended the courtesy to the two-sport athlete, who also is on the basketball team, marking his eighth offer thus far.

Tarawallie has also earned scholarships from Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan State, Minnesota, Oklahoma, and Penn State.

Defensive line will be an important position in the 2025 class for the Badgers after they landed Hank Weber, Dillan Johnson, and Ernest Willor Jr. in their 2024 class, with Willor coming on National Signing Day and Johnson being a flip from Northwestern.