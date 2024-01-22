Badgers offer 2025 Maryland three-star WR/DB

The Wisconsin Badgers offered 2025 three-star wide receiver/defensive back Brandon Finney, he announced on Monday.

Finney, a native of Owings, Maryland, attends McDonogh High School, and holds nine offers, with Wisconsin’s being his latest.

In addition to UW, Finney has also earned an offer from Indiana, Penn State, West Virginia, Syracuse, Charlotte, Marshall, UNLV, and Virginia Tech.

A recruit with eye-catching speed and solid measurables at 6’1, 180 pounds, it appears that Finney is being looked at as a defensive back for the Badgers, likely slotting in at cornerback.

The Badgers were active in the DMV area during their 2024 cycle, as they landed running backs Dilin Jones and Gideon Ituka, as well as defensive end Ernest Willor Jr., while being in on other prospects from the area.

Wisconsin has already landed a trio of defensive backs this season in three-star athlete Cody Haddad, three-star safety Remington Moss, and four-star athlete Jaimier Scott.