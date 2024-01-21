Badgers offer 2027 QB Colton Nussmeier, brother of LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier

The Wisconsin Badgers became the second school to extend an offer to 2027 quarterback Colton Nussmeier, who is the younger brother of LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier and the son of former NFL quarterback Doug Nussmeier.

Nussmeier, a rising sophomore in high school, is a native of Texas and currently stands at 6’3, 175 pounds.

He is yet another quarterback that the Badgers have offered from the state of Texas, as Wisconsin has brought in Nick Evers, Braedyn Locke, Mabrey Mettauer, and Landyn Locke, who all originated from Texas.

Wisconsin became the second school to offer Nussmeier behind Murray State, who offered the Texas signal-caller on January 13th.

Nussmeier clearly has football roots, with his brother recently beating Wisconsin in their bowl game, while his father, Doug, played five seasons in the NFL before transitioning to coaching, where he’s currently the quarterbacks coach for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Nussmeier is the second offer that the Badgers have extended in the 2027 class, joining Alabama phenom Trent Seaborn.