Ohio State offers Badgers three-star commit Cody Haddad

The Wisconsin Badgers got some good news in their 2025 recruiting class when three-star athlete Cody Haddad committed to the program earlier this week.

The #Badgers have landed 2025 three-star ATH Cody Haddad. https://t.co/idLPrTLAUt — Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) January 18, 2024

A three-star athlete out of Ohio, Haddad is expected to play safety at Wisconsin, but his versatility could change opinions over the next year.

Haddad was a visitor at Wisconsin’s junior day last weekend and received an in-school visit before committing to the program. However, there may be some competition for the Ohio native now.

Following his commitment to Wisconsin, Haddad revealed two offers: Iowa and Ohio State, of which the latter is more concerning.

Haddad is an in-state player for the Buckeyes, whose stock could soar up with another good season, potentially leading him to more national interest.

But, for now, the Badgers may need to fend off other teams such as the Buckeyes over the next year to keep Haddad’s recruitment intact, given Ohio State’s track record with top-level prospects.