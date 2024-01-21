Badgers offer 2025 Indiana four-star EDGE

The Wisconsin Badgers joined the race for a premier edge recruit in the 2025 class when they offered four-star Damien Shanklin, who announced the news earlier this week.

Standing at 6’4, 230 pounds, Shanklin is an Indiana native and attends Warren Central High School in Indianapolis.

With Wisconsin extending a scholarship, Shanklin now has 21 offers, which includes significant interest from top schools such as Notre Dame, Michigan, USC, Duke, and Tennessee.

Holding several offers from Big Ten schools, the Top 250 recruit is a hot commodity, and recently visited Notre Dame for its junior day.

In the 2024 class, the Badgers took two edge rushers in Thomas Heiberger and Anelu Lafaele, and will likely focus on the position again in 2025 with multiple prospects on their board.

The Badgers do have six commits in their 2025 class thus far, but haven’t picked up an edge rusher yet, although several offers have been extended.