Badgers crack Top 8 for 2025 Texas four-star CB

The Wisconsin Badgers made the Top 8 for a 2025 cornerback, as Zadian Gentry released his narrowed list on X Saturday.

Gentry, a four-star cornerback according to On3, listed Auburn, TCU, SMU, Arkansas, Baylor, Wisconsin, Nebraska, and Oregon State as his Top 8 schools.

A Texas native, Gentry attends McKinney High School in McKinney, Texas, and stands at 6’1, 165 pounds at cornerback.

The Badgers offered him back in October, marking his 27th offer, and the cornerback is now up to 29 after Oregon State offered him days ago.

In addition to his Top 8, Gentry compiled offers from schools like Missouri, Oklahoma, Washington, Ole Miss, and Purdue among others, as a wide array of schools showed interest across the country.

The Badgers have started off their 2025 class well with three commits that are projected to play defensive back: three-star safety Remington Moss, three-star athlete Cody Haddad, and four-star athlete Jaimier Scott.