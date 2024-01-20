Badgers 2025 class ranked in Top 10 after latest commitment

The Wisconsin Badgers added to their 2025 class on Saturday with the commitment of 2025 four-star athlete Jaimier Scott, who is expected to be a defensive back at UW.

Scott was Wisconsin’s sixth recruit of the class, joining offensive lineman Michael Roeske, safety Remington Moss, linebacker Cooper Catalano, athlete Cody Haddad, and quarterback Landyn Locke.

With Scott on board, the Badgers are an early riser in the 2025 class, as the 247Sports Composite ranks them with the No. 9 class overall.

Here is the current Top 10 and the number of 2025 commits for each school, according to 247.

1. Notre Dame (14 commits, 9 four-stars, 5 three-stars)

2. LSU (8 commits, 3 five-stars, 4 four-stars, 1 three-star)

3. Oklahoma (9 commits, 5 four-stars, 1 three-star)

4. Auburn (8 commits, 7 four-stars, 1 three-star)

5. Ohio State (6 commits, 1 five-star, 4 four-stars, 1 three-star)

6. Georgia (6 commits, 2 five-stars, 3 four-stars, 1 three-star)

7. Clemson (7 commits, 5 four-stars, 1 three-star, 1 unranked)

8. Penn State (7 commits, 4 four-stars, 2 three-stars, 1 unranked)

9. Wisconsin (6 commits, 1 four-star, 5 three-stars)

10. SMU (5 commits, 4 four-stars, 1 three-star)

Every team above Wisconsin has at least the same amount of 2025 commits, if not more, with many representing recruiting powerhouses over the past five years and longer.

Now, the rankings will undoubtedly change as more teams fill out their recruiting class, but it has been a good start for the Badgers, who are filling out their class with top choices across the board.