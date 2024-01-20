BREAKING: Badgers land 2025 Cincinnati four-star DB

The Wisconsin Badgers have struck paydirt once again, securing a commitment from 2025 four-star athlete Jaimier Scott, he announced on X Saturday.

A 6’1, 180-pound athlete who is expected to play either cornerback or safety for the Badgers, Scott is an Ohio native, and currently attends Mt. Healthy High School in Cincinnati.

The Ohio connection with head coach Luke Fickell kept Wisconsin in the race from the very beginning for Scott, who ultimately decided to commit after announcing on social media that a decision was nearing, and that his Top 4 consisted of Tennessee, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Penn State.

By securing a commitment for the four-star, the Badgers were able to beat out all three of those schools, as well as the likes of Big Ten schools Purdue, Indiana, Michigan State, and Illinois.

Scott is the sixth commit for the Badgers in the 2025 class, and the third at defensive back, joining three-star Cody Haddad and three-star Remington Moss.

While Wisconsin has three early commits, they don’t seem to be done at the position yet, but they landed a big priority in Scott on Saturday, furthering their 2025 class.