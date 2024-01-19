Badgers offer 2025 Texas four-star DL, had 15 sacks in 2023

The Wisconsin Badgers are the latest school to offer 2025 four-star defensive lineman Landon Rink, he announced on X Friday.

Rink, a native of Cypress, Texas, attends Cy-Fair High School and was offered by defensive line coach Greg Scruggs.

Wisconsin becomes Rink’s 28th scholarship offer, as the Texas defensive lineman has been a hot commodity in the 2025 class, with schools such as Texas, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, and Oklahoma showing significant interest.

Rink also holds scholarship offers from premier schools such as LSU, Miami, Oregon, Ohio State, Penn State, and USC.

A two-sport athlete, Rink, who stands at 6’2, 270 pounds, also competes in track and field in the shot put.

Rink has a legacy at Texas, as his father, Shane Rink, played football at the school from 1991-1995.

After a strong sophomore campaign earned him first-team All-District honors, Rink exploded in 2023, recording 70 tackles, 30 tackles for loss, and 15 sacks on the season.

The Badgers landed defensive linemen later in the 2024 class, flipping three-star Dillan Johnson from Northwestern before landing four-star Ernest Willor on National Signing Day to end the class with three at the position along with three-star Hank Weber.

Now, their focus has shifted to the 2025 class, where Rink has become the latest to earn a scholarship from the program.