Badgers offer top 2026 QB Dia Bell, son of NBA veteran

The Wisconsin Badgers have extended an offer to top 2026 quarterback Dia Bell, he announced on X Wednesday.

A native of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Bell is the son of 12-year NBA veteran Raja Bell, and currently attends American Heritage High School.

Despite being just a sophomore in high school, Bell has already accumulated 18 scholarship offers, including from the likes of Arizona, Auburn, Florida, Miami, Indiana, Nebraska, Penn State, Wisconsin, and Utah, among others.

Bell also has an offer from FIU, which is where his father played college basketball and where his mother was a soccer star.

Bell is a two-sport athlete, excelling both on the gridiron and the basketball court, but has committed to football as his top sport, and is among the best quarterbacks in the 2026 class.

Standing at 6’2, 195 pounds, Bell is a dual-threat quarterback who has good arm strength and the ability to move with his legs as well when necessary.

The Badgers have already secured a quarterback in the 2025 class, earning a commitment from Texas three-star Landyn Locke, who is the younger brother of current Wisconsin signal-caller Braedyn Locke.

They’ve made a few offers to quarterbacks in the 2026 class, and Bell has joined the list, earning his 18th offer from Wisconsin.