New Badgers WR coach offers 2025 Texas WR

The Wisconsin Badgers recently had multiple revamps along their coaching staff, hiring Kenny Guiton away from the Arkansas Razorbacks as their new wide receivers coach, as well as AJ Blazek from the Vanderbilt Commodores as their new offensive line coach.

Both coaches have quickly gotten going in Madison, with Blazek speaking with recruits immediately at Wisconsin’s first junior day this past weekend, while also hitting the road.

Meanwhile, Guiton has delved into his Texas roots, recently offering 2025 receiver Jaden Perez, who announced the news on social media.

A native of San Antonio, Texas, Perez holds 11 scholarship offers, including from the likes of Arkansas, Baylor, Houston, Kansas, Miami, TCU, Texas State, Texas Tech, Tulane, UTSA, and Wisconsin.

Guiton had offered Perez while at Arkansas and now re-extended the courtesy in Madison.

With the Razorbacks, Guiton had a strong track record of recruiting marquee talent, both via the high school route and the transfer portal.

The Badgers saw the value of their new offensive scheme firsthand when they brought in a plethora of receiver transfers last offseason, which allowed them to take just one receiver in the 2024 class: Illinois four-star Kyan Berry-Johnson.

However, they’ll need to continue attracting talent, and that begins with the 2025 class, where Perez now falls into the group of offers for the Badgers.