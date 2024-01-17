BREAKING: Badgers land 2025 three-star ATH, No. 5 commit in class

The Wisconsin Badgers have secured a commitment from 2025 three-star athlete Cody Hadded, he announced on X Wednesday.

A 6’1, 180-pound athlete, Haddad is a native of Cleveland, Ohio, and attends St. Ignatius High School.

Projected to play safety at Wisconsin, the three-star was recently on campus for Wisconsin’s junior day this past weekend, ultimately making his decision to commit to the program.

Haddad is the fifth recruit in the Class of 2025 for the Badgers, joining safety Remington Moss, offensive lineman Michael Roeske, quarterback Landyn Locke, and linebacker Cooper Catalano.

With Haddad and Moss, the Badgers have quickly added talent to their safety room for the future, although the former is a versatile athlete who plays on both sides of the ball at St. Ignatius.

Haddad adds to the pipeline that Wisconsin is beginning to delve into in the state of Ohio, where head coach Luke Fickell and his staff recruited heavily while at Cincinnati.