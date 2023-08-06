Badgers top 2024 target DB Xavier Lucas to announce decision Friday

2024 four-star defensive back Xavier Lucas will announce his commitment decision on Friday, meaning the Wisconsin Badgers will hear the verdict about one of their top targets in the class sooner than later.

The last big domino for the #Badgers in the 2024 class: DB Xavier Lucas.



Lucas, a Florida native, has narrowed his list down to Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois, Rutgers, or Florida State, with the top schools perceived to be the Badgers, Hawkeyes, and Seminoles.

Lucas visited Wisconsin, Illinois, Rutgers, and Iowa on official visits in that order, while remaining in close contact with Florida State, who provide the hometown appeal for the 2024 four-star.

However, the Seminoles recently landed five-star athlete K.J. Bolden, who is expected to play defensive back for the program.

Bolden joins a loaded defensive back group for the Seminoles, who have already landed four-star Charles Lester, and three-stars Rydarrius Morgan, Ricky Knight III, and CJ Heard in their 2024 class, meaning they may be done at the position.

That leaves Wisconsin in a good spot potentially to land the 2024 four-star, as they’ve circled him down as their last target in the class at the position.

The Badgers have already landed commitments from three-star safeties Kahmir Prescott and Raphael Dunn, as well as cornerbacks Omillio Agard, a four-star, and Jay Harper, a three-star, but have space for one final addition, which could be Lucas.

Lucas will make his decision this upcoming Friday at 12 P.M.