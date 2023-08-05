Badgers make list of top schools for top 2025 ATH Cameron Miller

The Wisconsin Badgers made the top eight for 2025 three-star athlete Cameron Miller, he announced in a Twitter post on Friday.

A native of New Jersey, Miller has earned 19 offers, but felt it was time to trim to eight, with five of the schools coming from the Big Ten.

The Badgers offered the defensive back in January, and have maintained a relationship with Miller, who has been recruited by safeties coach Colin Hitschler, a native of the East Coast.

Miller has obvious ties to Penn State, given the hometown ties, while Rutgers has also brought the defensive back onto campus a couple of times now.

Still, Wisconsin has cracked the top eight for the 2025 defensive back, and will be in the battle, it appears, for as long as they can.

The Badgers already got some good news in the defensive back room for the 2025 class, as three-star Remington Moss, also an East Coast native, chose to commit following a visit last weekend.

Now, they’re looking to add to the room, and Miller could be a candidate for the cause.