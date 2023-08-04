Badgers offer rising 2025 OL recruit Michael Carroll

The Wisconsin Badgers have offered 2025 three-star offensive lineman Michael Carroll, joining the race for a rising recruit in the upcoming class.

After an amazing conversation with @CoachBicknell I am Blessed to receive an offer from University of Wisconsin!! @BadgerFootball @BadgerRecruiti1 @CoachFick pic.twitter.com/SMm1Z7l8y4 — Michael Carroll (@BIIGMIKE_55) August 1, 2023

Carroll, a Pennsylvania native, already has 13 schools, with Penn State and Michigan showing significant interest early on, and the Badgers chose to jump in the race.

The 6’5, 295-pound offensive lineman described the offer as an “amazing feeling”, understanding the history behind Wisconsin and their track record with offensive linemen.

It was an amazing feeling to be offered by Wisconsin,” Carroll shared with Bucky’s 5th Quarter. “Especially knowing how many offensive linemen they send to the NFL.”

During a call with offensive line coach Jack Bicknell, Carroll received news of the offer, and was praised for his “nasty” style of play.

“I was Facetimed by offensive line Coach Bicknell and a few other assistants and analysts. They told me they loved how nasty I am and how I finish people and that I definitely have an offer!”

While an initial visit out to Wisconsin isn't scheduled yet, Carroll is intending to come out for the Badgers’ primetime home bout against Ohio State on October 28th.

Alongside Michigan and Penn State, Carroll shared that Wisconsin, Michigan State, Rutgers, and South Carolina are all standout schools, which will be important to monitor as the list continues to trim.

The Badgers envision Carroll as an interior offensive lineman at the next level, and he’s already closer to shaping out his frame, already standing at 6’5, 295 pounds.

Carroll intends to continue his “nasty” play through his junior season, where he’s hoping for a clean slate across the board, as well as to become a leader at Central Bucks East High School.

“[My goals for the upcoming year are] to be a leader for the team, 0 sacks 0 pressures, and a lot of pancakes in a dominating way!”

The Badgers have begun delving into their top 2025 recruits, and Carroll is one of the newer prospects to come across their board and earn an offer.