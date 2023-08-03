Badgers in a good spot with top 2025 OL target Michael Roeske

The Wisconsin Badgers brought back 2025 four-star offensive tackle Michael Roeske for another unofficial visit this past weekend, one of their top targets in the upcoming cycle.

The Great Madison Race. We overcame our golf cart not starting, passed almost everyone & finished 2nd. Great fun at UW. #BadgerNation #TresselCheated @CoachBicknell @CoachPhilLongo pic.twitter.com/km9XO4735i — Michael Roeske (@roeske_michael) July 29, 2023

The visit was Roeske’s fifth or sixth visit to campus, as the Wisconsin native continued to develop his relationship with the new coaching staff and offensive line coach Jack Bicknell Jr.

Roeske shared that the two sides have remained in contact every week, with him and Bicknell sharing conversations at least once a month during the recruiting process.

“They’ve grown with me calling my recruiter every week down there and staying in touch. Me and Bicknell call at least once a month to staff up to date. And I’ve taken so many visits down there, I really connect with their staff,” Roeske said.

The Badgers envision Roeske playing tackle at the next level, and have preached their history of developing the position in their message to the 2025 recruit.

Roeske’s top schools involve Wisconsin, Notre Dame, Indiana, and Minnesota, and the Badgers are looking to bring the offensive lineman back for another visit during the season prior to official visit season next year.

As for personal goals, Roeske’s looking to make all-state this season, but understands the necessary work needed to achieve that goal.

But, as for his recruitment, the Badgers appear in a good spot, and will continue to compete for the four-star’s services down to the wire.