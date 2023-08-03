Badgers land transfer DB Mike Mack, two year starter at Air Force

The Wisconsin Badgers were back in the spotlight on Tuesday when 2025 three-star defensive back Remington Moss announced his intentions to commit to the program following a strong visit, but that wasn't the only major recruiting news of the week.

In addition, the Badgers landed Air Force transfer Michael Mack, who has made the roster and will report for training camp.

A two-year starter, Mack recorded 42 tackles, an interception, three pass breakups, and a fumble recovery in 2022, and now joins the Badgers as one of the more experienced cornerbacks on the team.

Mack’s situation was a unique one, as he began getting recruited by Luke Fickell and the staff once he hit the transfer portal, but it was unexpected, given the lack of prior communication with the sides.

Additionally, given the nature of the transfer, Mack may need to sit out a year due to NCAA rules, unless he can obtain a waiver for immediate play.

Mack provides some needed size in the cornerback room, coming in at 6’1, 190 pounds, providing a different element, as each of the starting group is currently under six foot.

The Badgers went into the offseason desiring more cornerback play, especially those with experience, as they were rolling with true freshmen Jonas Duclona and Jace Arnold behind their three starters in the spring.

Now, with Mack, as well as Grand Valley State cornerback Nyzier Fourqueran in the fold, who are two cornerbacks with significant starting experience, the Badgers have reshaped their secondary, and look in good shape with Alexander Smith, Ricardo Hallman, and Jason Maitre leading the change.