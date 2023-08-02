BREAKING: Badgers land 2025 three-star DB as recruit No. 2 in class

The Wisconsin Badgers have secured a commitment from 2025 three-star defensive back Remington Moss, he announced on Twitter Wednesday, marking the second recruit to join the program in the upcoming cycle.

Moss, a native of Virginia, fielded 27 offers from D-1 schools, including the likes of Tennessee, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, and Penn State, but Wisconsin was the clear standout school for him, prompting an early commitment.

Speaking with Moss following his official visit, the defensive back raved about Wisconsin, from the city to the new coaching staff to the culture that head coach Luke Fickell has instilled in a short period of time.

But, the idea of being a part of Fickell’s true first recruiting class stuck with Moss, as it provided even more sentimental value along with the perks that Wisconsin brought, ultimately leading him to a commitment on his visit.

Moss becomes the second commit in the 2025 class for Wisconsin, joining quarterback Landyn Locke, and is a player who could see action at both positions in the secondary, given his measurables and traits.

Moss becomes yet another recruiting victory for safeties coach Colin Hitschler, who has been on a tear during his time at Madison, which has extended Wisconsin’s pipeline to the East Coast.

The three-star defensive back was well-researched prior to his visit with the Badgers, understanding the magnitude of what Fickell and Co. did at Cincinnati, while also pointing out the number of players they’ve sent to the NFL.

Moss has lineage at Wisconsin, as his cousin is Brent Moss, a former running back at UW.

The defensive back’s first visit came with a sour taste, as it was just two weeks before the firing of the previous staff, but Moss was a priority, as the new staff re-offered him, and began building that relationship.

The Badgers have now kicked off their 2025 recruiting class, earning their first two commits, with more work to be done as the upcoming season is around the corner.