Badgers miss out on two 2024 four-star targets

The Wisconsin Badgers faced some unfortunate news on Saturday when four-stars Kaj Sanders and Benedict Umeh announced their commitments to Rutgers and Stanford, respectively.

Sanders, a safety out of New Jersey, had Wisconsin in his Top 4 alongside Rutgers, North Carolina, and South Carolina, ultimately choosing his hometown Big Ten school for his next destination.

Sanders had a busy June, taking six official visits before narrowing his list down, with the first stop being in Madison on May 30th.

The Badgers already had three-star safeties Kahmir Prescott and Raphael Dunn, clouding the picture for Sanders, although the team still was interested in landing the New Jersey native.

As for Umeh, the Badgers were also in the Top 4, competing alongside Stanford, Penn State, and Duke before the defensive lineman committed to the Cardinal.

A native of Ontario, Toronto, but an athlete at Avon Old Farms High School in Connecticut, Umeh prioritized the balance between athletics and academics, ultimately landing on Stanford.

The Badgers have been looking to bolster their defensive line, showing strong interest in Umeh, as well as three-star linemen Dominic Nichols and Dominic Kirks, but all three have committed elsewhere this cycle.

Wisconsin is still in the race for four-star Liam Andrews, looking to add another body to their 2024 class to pair with three-star Hank Weber.

All news wasn't unfortunate, however, as the Badgers got a massive commitment in four-star running back Darrion Dupree on Friday, landing one of their biggest targets from the 2024 cycle to pair with three-star Gideon Ituka.