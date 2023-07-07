BREAKING: Badgers land four-star RB Darrion Dupree

The Wisconsin Badgers have secured a commitment from four-star running back Darrion Dupree, he announced on Friday.

The big fish has landed. The #Badgers get a top target on their 2024 board in four-star RB Darrion Dupree. https://t.co/qMQTPuTjxX — Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) July 7, 2023

An Illinois native, the Badgers were competing against the hometown Illinois Fighting Illini and the Missouri Tigers for the four-star running back, ultimately pulling through to land a commitment.

Standing at 5’10, 190 pounds, Dupree becomes the top back in a two-back class for the Badgers in 2024, who land their top target at the position over the last few months in the Illinois native.

Dupree had seen interest from several Midwest schools, with some pushing hard to be on his final list, but the Badgers stayed consistent in their pitch to the running back, selling him on the idea of being the top back for the program.

In Dupree, the Badgers are getting a do-it-all running back that should fit well with offensive coordinator Phil Longo’s offense as he develops, as well as some much-needed depth to fit the gaps after the expected departures of Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi following the year.

The Badgers still have four-star running back Dilin Jones as a target, but it seems their running back class is now set with Dupree and three-star Gideon Ituka, who committed in June.

Mandell becomes the 17th commit for the Badgers in the 2024 class, and the third in July following Omillio Agard’s commitment on July 1st and Emerson Mandell’s commitment on the 4th.