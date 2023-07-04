Badgers 2024 OL target Ronan O’Connell commits to Clemson

Three-star offensive lineman Ronan O’Connell announced his decision to commit to the Clemson Tigers on Tuesday, choosing Dabo Swinney’s program over the Wisconsin Badgers and the Tennessee Volunteers.

A Tennessee native, O’Connell had the Badgers in his Top 3, alongside the other two schools, but was seen as a dark horse candidate, given the connection that the three-star had with schools closer to his hometown.

However, the Badgers already have four offensive linemen in their 2024 class in Derek Jensen, Kevin Heywood, Ryan Cory, and Colin Cubberly, who will insulate their depth along the front five.

The Badgers may not be done, however, as Minnesota native Emerson Mandell is considering Wisconsin as a top school, with his commitment date believed to be coming soon.

Mandell’s top schools seem to be Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa State, and the four-star offensive lineman would help shore up the interior depth for the Badgers as they look ahead to the future following some expected departures after 2023.