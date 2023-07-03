When are the next Badgers targets announcing their commitments?

After a strong start to June, the Wisconsin Badgers began July with a bang as four-star cornerback Omillio Agard announced his commitment with a special appearance from Bucky, the team’s mascot, to seal the deal.

Live video of Omillio Agard committing to the #Badgers, with a special appearance from Bucky at the end.



Couple of his new teammates in the chat… pic.twitter.com/EM2McgLvgu — Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) July 2, 2023

However, the Badgers may not be done, as several potential targets are scheduled to announce their commitments in July, meaning Wisconsin could add to their strong 2024 class soon.

Let’s take a look at the upcoming commitment dates for Wisconsin targets.

Four-star OL Ronan O’Connell(July 4th)

Four-star offensive lineman Ronan O’Connell is scheduled to make his commitment tomorrow at 2 P.M. Eastern Time, he announced this morning on Twitter.

A Tennessee native, O’Connell had the Badgers in his Top 3, which included the Clemson Tigers and Tennessee Volunteers.

O’Connell took official visits to each of the three schools, although it seems that the hometown team is in the driver's seat in a race with the Tigers.

The Badgers already have four offensive linemen in their 2024 class in Derek Jensen, Kevin Heywood, Ryan Cory, and Colin Cubberly.

Four-star OL Emerson Mandell(Early July)

Four-star offensive lineman Emerson Mandell is a player who has been trending up with the Badgers over the last few weeks after Wisconsin offered him on April 28th.

Mandell reportedly is on the verge of making a commitment over the next few weeks, or even sooner, with Iowa State, Wisconsin, and Minnesota in the fold.

The four-star offensive lineman took official visits to all three schools, squeezing in a mid-week visit with the Badgers in between the other two schools on June 13th.

Mandell could be the fifth offensive lineman that the Badgers take in this class, who would be happy with either the Minnesota native or O’Connell, should they commit to the program.

Four-star RB Darrion Dupree(July 7th)

Four-star running back Darrion Dupree has been a top target for the Badgers ever since Luke Fickell and Co. were hired to run the program, leading them to be amongst his top 4 with a commitment date set.

Dupree, an Illinois native, is choosing between Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, and Washington, having taken official visits to each of the first three schools.

It has been pegged as a two-way race between Wisconsin and the hometown Illinois Fighting Illini, with Dupree taking all the stops prior to deciding his next destination.

The Badgers have long planned for a two-running back class, and already have three-star Gideon Ituka in the fold, with the hope for Dupree to lead the group in the 2024 class.

Four-star DL Benedict Umeh(July 8th)

Four-star defensive lineman Benedict Umeh was a late riser on the Badgers’ board, who managed to secure an official visit during a busy June for the 2024 recruit.

Umeh took four official visits to Stanford, Penn State, Wisconsin, and Duke, with the former emerging as a leading candidate for the four-star defensive lineman.

Umeh will announce his commitment on July 8th, with the Badgers searching for extra defensive linemen to pair with Hank Weber in the 2024 class.

Three-star S Kaj Sanders(July 8th)

Three-star safety Kaj Sanders will join Umeh in announcing his commitment on July 8th, and there are a handful of suitors for the defensive back.

Sanders took six official visits to Wisconsin, South Carolina, UNC, Miami, Rutgers, and Penn State, with the Badgers leading the bunch on May 30th.

Sanders would be a nice addition to the Badgers secondary that already holds Kahmir Prescott and Raphael Dunn at the safety position for the 2024 class.