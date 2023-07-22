Badgers offer 2025 three-star Ohio OL

The Wisconsin Badgers were the most recent school to offer 2025 three-star offensive lineman Tucker Kattus, joining the race for the 6’5, 285-pounder.

An Ohio native, Kattus has already received eight scholarship offers, including ones from Kentucky, Michigan, and Pittsburgh, which is likely to increase as the junior continues to develop.

Upon receiving the offer, Kattus felt “excited”, noting a desire to visit campus sooner than later, potentially over the last week of July.

While Kattus has engaged in conversations with both of Wisconsin’s line coaches, the Badgers are recruiting him as an offensive lineman, he shared to Bucky’s 5th Quarter.

“They’ve been great. I started talking with Coach Scruggs first and am now building a relationship with Coach Bicknell. I’m looking forward to getting to know everyone better when we can start talking more my Junior year,” Kattus said.

A busy summer limited Kattus from visiting all the schools on his list, but he’s looking forward to kicking off his recruiting in the fall by getting to some games.

Early in the process, Kattus is looking to keep an open mind with his recruitment, but is reportedly seeing heavier interest from top schools like Kentucky as his junior year approaches.

The Badgers held a successful 2024 recruiting class in regards to offensive linemen, securing commitments from five players, and now are shifting their focus toward the 2025 class, where Kattus is one of their first offers at the position.