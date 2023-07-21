Badgers 4-star DL target Liam Andrews commits to Penn State

The Wisconsin Badgers missed out on four-star defensive lineman Liam Andrews, who committed to Penn State on Friday morning over the former and the South Carolina Gamecocks, who rounded out his top three.

A Massachusetts native, Andrews was initially recruited by several major schools as an offensive lineman, but chose to focus on the defensive line at the next level, where the Badgers were the first to recruit him earlier this year.

Wisconsin made Andrews’s top three, but it was going to be hard to budge him off the interest of Penn State and South Carolina, who both impressed the four-star during their official visit weekends.

The miss of Andrews isn’t as bad as before, given the Badgers were able to pair three-star defensive end Hank Weber with three-star Dillan Johnson, who flipped his commitment from Northwestern to Wisconsin, providing the organization with multiple defensive line commits at a crucial time.

Still, it’s an unfortunate miss that could've potentially catapulted the Badgers to nearing their highest-ever recruiting classes in history.

With Andrews’s commitment wrapped up, the Badgers’ main targets seem to be off the board, but there's still work that can be done in the fall to improve their 2024 class.