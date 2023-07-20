Badgers hosting 2025 RB on unofficial visit

The Wisconsin Badgers are hosting 2025 running back Nino Hill on an unofficial visit on July 29th, he announced on Twitter.

A native of Canton, Ohio, Hill has begun to ramp up conversations with running backs coach Devon Spalding ahead of his unofficial visit.

[Conversations with the staff] have been pretty good. I talk with Coach Spalding a lot [and] we were actually on the phone last night talking. I will be going back up there July 29th. I’m excited can’t wait!!,” he shared with Bucky’s 5th Quarter.”

Ahead of his junior season, Hill will be a priority for the Badgers at running back, and is going to be making his second visit to campus after a visit/camp in June.

“Stay on the grind and that they will be recruiting me really hard: that’s what [Coach Spalding’s] message has been to me,” Hill said.

Wisconsin’s visit is the lone planned visit for Hill at the moment, although the Ohio running back is seeing top interest from the Badgers, Miami, UMass, and a few other schools in the early stages of his recruitment.

The Badgers revamped their running back room with a strong 2024 class, landing the likes of four-stars Dilin Jones and Darrion Dupree, as well as three-star Gideon Ituka to prepare for the departures of veterans, such as Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi, after the season.

Now, their focus shifts toward the 2025 class, and Hill will be one of the first to come back on July 29th.