Badgers showing early interest in 2026 OL Noah Dietel

The Wisconsin Badgers recently hosted 2026 offensive lineman Noah Dietel on a visit/camp, which exceeded expectations for the Minnesota native.

“It was phenomenal! I went into the camp not knowing what to expect, but I had a great time and learned a lot from all the staff,” Dietel shared.

The 2026 recruit primarily spent time with offensive line coach Jack Bicknell, as well as assistant coach Cullen Casey and director of scouting Casey Rabach.

“I had spoken with Coach Casey, Coach Bicknell, and Casey Rabach. They all made me feel very comfortable with them, and I enjoyed meeting them,” Dietel said. “Coach Bicknell wants me to get in the mindset that I should be in the front of the line for all drills and competitions. In camps, and in normal practices.”

Dietel intends to return to Madison for an unofficial visit in the fall, hoping to get to a game this season.

As for personal goals, the 6’6, 275-pound lineman isn't shy in his wishes: Dietel’s looking for a state championship, while furthering his progress as a pass-blocker.

“My main goal this season is to help make my team win the state championship this year. We have a very skilled group of seniors which will give us an advantage over many teams. Another individual goal is to get better at my pass blocking. Last season, I struggled so I hope to bounce back.”

While it’s too early to project Dietel’s position at the next level, the Minnesota native shared that he played at both tackle positions, as well as left guard during his camp experience.

The Badgers are fully fledged into the 2024 class, while getting a lot of action with the 2025 class well.

However, they’re looking to get ahead with the later classes as well, with Dietel being one of their initial interests in the 2026 class with a camp invite this summer.