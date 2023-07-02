Badgers offer pair of talented WR teammates from Florida

The Wisconsin Badgers have offered a pair of Florida teammates in St. Augustine’s Trenton Jones and Carl Jenkins Jr., both of whom play the wide receiver position.

Jones earned his first Power 5 scholarship offer from the Badgers, while Jenkins earned his offer on May 25th, just two weeks after his teammate.

Jenkins recounted the moment he earned his offer, which came as a surprise near the end of the school year.

“It felt amazing & fascinating! I talked to [Coach Brown] & had a great conversation with him early in the morning before going to class, and later, when my Head Coach informed me the news, it was amazing & I felt extremely blessed,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins has begun to develop a relationship with wide receivers coach Mike Brown, as the two have spent time watching film together, as well as delving into their personal lives before the offer came along.

While an unofficial visit likely isn't in the books this summer, the Florida wideout plans to take an official visit to Wisconsin next season during his school’s bye week.

The offer to Jenkins is special, given the scholarship handed out to teammate Trenton Jones just two weeks ago, as the two share a bond and the same goal: getting to the NFL.

“We’ve had multiple talks about pairing up [at the next level] & taking OV’s together & etc. No matter what, we have the same goal, which is the NFL, & if we have to go different ways going to college, we both gone support each other, whatever it takes for us to both reach this goal of ours.”

Jenkins has already accumulated 14 offers heading into his junior season, which will likely continue to expand as he gets more national love.

At the moment, however, UCF, Texas A&M, Wisconsin, and Iowa State are standing out to him, although it’s early in the process.

The 6’3, 165-pound receiver is beginning to see significant interest from Power 5 schools, and Wisconsin is right amongst the mix early on.