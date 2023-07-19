Badgers interested in 2027 Iowa LB

The Wisconsin Badgers hosted 2027 linebacker Tate Wallace for a visit/camp this past June, marking the first time that the Iowa native made it out to campus.

Wallace had a busy visit, partaking in the camp under the tutelage of linebackers coach Mike Tressel and outside linebackers coach Matt Mitchell, while getting to meet with fellow Iowa native T.J. Bollers.

“I had a great time at Wisconsin on Saturday [June 17th]. I really appreciated the opportunity to work with Coach Tressel and Coach Mitchell. They talked to me about the program and the future. I also got to visit with LB TJ Bollers, who is from Iowa as well,” Wallace shared to Bucky’s 5th Quarter.

In addition to camping at Wisconsin, Wallace had the opportunity to meet with head coach Luke Fickell prior to practice, and hopes to make it out for a second visit this fall.

“I got to meet Coach Fickell early in the morning before camp and appreciated him taking time with me,” Wallace said. “I hope to make it back this fall for a game.”

While working with the coaches, Wallace appreciated all the feedback he received, specifically with his footwork and alignment, while noting the energy and passion that they instructed with.

Their message to him? He’s got a “lot of potential in all parts of the linebacker position and just to give it [his] all in the weight room and [he] will see the results.”

Wallace felt the same energy when connecting with some of the players, including Bollers, who was a nice mentor in coaching up the linebacker position.

Although it’s Wallace’s first go-around at visit/camps, he’s not new to the environment; he’s worked with his older brother, Jack Wallace, who is experiencing the same process and looking to showcase his talents at the different locations.

Ahead of his freshman season, Wallace has lofty goals: Earning all-conference honors, while hoping to lead his team to the playoffs and being a contributor on both sides of the ball.

For the Badgers, the focus now comes to the 2025 class after a successful start to the Luke Fickell era with the 2024 class.

However, they’re always looking ahead to start building relationships, and Wallace is one of those cases in the 2027 class.