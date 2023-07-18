Badgers showing interest in 2025 Minnesota LB

The Wisconsin Badgers hosted 2025 linebacker Jacob Wrbanek on a visit/camp in June, marking the second time the Minnesota native was on campus.

Working with linebackers coach Mike Tressel, Wrbanek was impressed by the coaching style of Wisconsin’s defensive coordinator, who had invited the 6’3, 210-pound linebacker to the camp.

“[The visit/camp] was great. Coach Tressel is amazing, his coaching was way better than I thought it would be,” Wrbanek shared to Bucky’s 5th Quarter.

After leaving his first visit with several areas to work on, Wrbanek impressed Tressel with his improvement, and the two shared a conversation about a potential visit in the fall.

“First time [down to Madison], I had some issues with my head getting over my heels and he said he wanted me to work on it. Today, when [the visit] concluded, he talked to me about how amazing the improvement I made [was] from the first time and said to give him a call after the Fourth of July, and stay in contact going into the season and to get down to a game this fall.”

Wisconsin’s visit/camp comes alongside a busy summer for Wrbanek, who also partook in camps at Kansas State, Iowa State, Iowa, Notre Dame, and Northwestern, while heading to Montana State and Minnesota following his visit to Madison.

After surfacing on the recruiting trail this year, Wrbanek has successfully been in contact with many coaches, leading to a number of unofficial visits.

Now, the focus for the linebacker is attacking his junior season in strides, which will likely open up more waves on the recruiting trail for him.

At the moment, Notre Dame, Kansas State, and Wisconsin are the schools standing out to Wrbanek, who will continue to garner interest as his junior season inches closer.

The Badgers have several in-state interests at linebacker in the 2025 class, but are keeping their eyes open for all options, including Minnesota’s Wrbanek, who will likely make a third visit to campus this fall.