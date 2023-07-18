Badgers in four-star 2024 DL Liam Andrews’ Top 3

The Wisconsin Badgers have made the final three for 2024 four-star DL Liam Andrews, he announced on Monday.

July 21st, one chapter comes to a close and another begins. Which fanbase from these three schools can show the most love by liking and following on here and on my instagram⁉️ https://t.co/FPEnvR021r pic.twitter.com/atJ0JFSCYD — Liam Andrews (@1iamandrews) July 18, 2023

Andrews is set to announce his commitment on Friday, July 21.

Andrews, ranked the No. 92 player in the class of 2024, according to the 247Sports Composite, is considering the Wisconsin Badgers, Penn State Nittany Lions, and South Carolina Gamecocks.

The defensive lineman has taken official visits to each of his three finalists, visiting the Nittany Lions on June 2, the Badgers on June 9, and the Gamecocks on June 16.

Andrews was initially recruited as an offensive lineman, but following his offer from the Badgers earlier in the year, he changed to a defensive lineman.

Andrews spoke with On3’s Chad Simmons and had this to say about the Badgers:

“I like the success in the development of players Coach Fickell and staff has had. I love the emphasis the program has on the big guys in the trenches. OL/DL play is taken very serious on their team. Finally, me and Coach Scruggs have developed a great bond he has been recruiting me hard and is a great man and coach.”

Liam Andrews would be the highest-rated commit in the 2024 class for the Badgers and would become the eighth four-star commit in the class according to the 247Sports Composite.

Currently, the Badgers have commitments from two defensive linemen in three-star Dillan Johnson and three-star Hank Weber.

If the Badgers can secure a commitment from Andrews, they could potentially have their highest-rated recruiting class in history.