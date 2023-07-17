Badgers offer 2025 three-star Maryland safety

The Wisconsin Badgers became the most recent team to offer 2025 three-star safety Axavier Bridges-Brooks a scholarship when they extended the courtesy on May 18th.

A native of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, Bridges-Brooks has received six scholarship offers to date, with the Badgers serving as the lone non-East Coast school to jump in the race.

The three-star safety was shocked when receiving the offer, as safeties coach Colin Hitschler paid an unexpected visit to Rock Creek Christian Academy to share the news himself.

“When I got offered by Wisconsin I was excited, like really excited. It was very unexpected. Like my coach called me into the office and coach Hitschler was there. And after we talked, I couldn’t wipe the smile off my face. A very blessed moment,” Bridges-Brooks shared to Bucky’s 5th Quarter.

While there haven’t been many conversations between the two sides due to NCAA rules, Bridges-Brooks is excited to begin building the relationship with the Badgers’ staff, hoping to schedule a visit, even potentially this summer.

Listed at safety on recruiting boards, the Badgers are looking at both positions in the secondary for the three-star.

Ahead of his junior season, Bridges-Brooks hopes to enhance his coverage skills, looking to accumulate eight interceptions on the season, while not letting up a catch in coverage throughout the year.

The three-star has offers currently from Wisconsin, West Virginia, Boston College, Maryland, Penn State, and Virginia Tech, but plans to play “the slow game” with his recruitment and keep his options open.

The Badgers solidified their 2024 safety class with three-stars Kahmir Prescott and Raphael Dunn, and could operate the same plan with their 2025 class, and Bridges-Brooks has been one of the early scholarship players at safety thus far.