Badgers offer 6’8 2025 OL Eidan Buchanan

The Wisconsin Badgers recently offered 2025 offensive lineman Eidan Buchanan, joining the race early for the Maryland native.

Buchanan, a 6’8, 310-pound offensive tackle, originates from Good Counsel High School, which is where recent Badgers’ commit Dilin Jones currently attends.

The Rivals three-star has six scholarship offers at the moment: Wisconsin, Maryland, West Virginia, Virginia Tech, Boston College, and South Florida.

Buchanan, who was initially offered by the Badgers on June 10th, shared that the offer was “unexpected”, but “a great feeling” nonetheless.

Communication has begun to increase between Buchanan and offensive line coach Jack Bicknell, with a hope for the offensive lineman to get down for a visit this summer, potentially even at the end of this month.

Buchanan’s top schools consist of West Virginia and Wisconsin, with a visit already scheduled to the former and a hopeful trip to the latter this summer.

The Badgers successfully recruited the offensive line position in the 2024 class, securing commitments from four-stars Kevin Heywood, Derek Jensen, and Emerson Mandell, as well as three-stars Ryan Cory and Colin Cubberly.

Now, their focus shifts to the 2025 class, where they’ve already offered a plethora of players, with the hope of getting on track early as Luke Fickell fully settles into Madison.