BREAKING: Badgers land four-star RB Dilin Jones

The Wisconsin Badgers have secured a commitment from four-star running back Dilin Jones, he announced on Friday.

A Maryland native, the Badgers were competing against the hometown Maryland Terrapins and the Florida State Seminoles, ultimately pulling through to land a commitment.

Standing at 5’11, 180 pounds, Jones was a player viewed highly late in the process on the Badgers’ boards, hence the decision to get him out for an official visit, even with their significant interest in Darrion Dupree.

The hope for the Badgers was to land all three of their top running back targets in Dupree, Jones, and three-star Gideon Ituka, and Luke Fickell and Co. successfully achieved that goal in their first true recruiting class in Madison.

Jones had seen interest from everywhere, accumulating 31 offers, but remaining fairly quiet on his top schools, taking visits to both Wisconsin and Florida along with his hometown school.

In Jones, the Badgers are getting a good complementary back that has a track background and was named to the MaxPreps 2022 Junior All-American second team.

Like Dupree, Jones should fit well with offensive coordinator Phil Longo’s offense as he develops, providing some much-needed depth to fit the gaps after the expected departures of Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi following the year.

With three backs in the fold, the Badgers’ have their 2024 class set in stone, using one of their available scholarships from the de-commitment of Rob Booker to target Jones.

Jones becomes the 20th commit for the Badgers in the 2024 class, which has risen up the ranks following a couple of commitments in July for the program, including Dupree, who announced his decision exactly one week ago.