BREAKING: Badgers flip 2024 three-star DL Dillan Johnson from Northwestern

The Wisconsin Badgers have secured a commitment from 2024 three-star defensive lineman Dillan Johnson, who flipped from Northwestern, he announced in a Twitter post on Wednesday.

Johnson, a 6’2, 290-pound defensive lineman from Illinois, had been committed to Northwestern since May 15th, where he was scheduled to be a two-sport athlete in football and wrestling.

However, in light of the recent news surrounding the program, which led to the firing of head coach Pat Fitzgerald, Johnson de-committed and quickly joined Wisconsin, which had been another top choice in his recruitment.

Even if the news hadn’t happened, it wouldn't have been a surprise if the Badgers remained in contact with Johnson and potentially looked to flip him ahead of National Signing Day in the winter.

Johnson joins Wisconsin as the second defensive lineman in their 2024 class, working alongside defensive end Hank Weber, and likely slots in the interior, although he could be a versatile piece used at the one-tech, three-tech, or maybe even five-tech, depending on how his shape translates at the next level.

The Badgers were in dire need of additional defensive line depth, given the top-heavy nature of the position group at the moment, and they get that in Johnson, who will be a two-sport athlete at Wisconsin and wrestle as well.

Johnson becomes the 19th commitment for Wisconsin in their 2024 class, and the fifth to commit in July, following four-stars Omillio Agard, Emerson Mandell, Darrion Dupree, and Anelu Lafaele.