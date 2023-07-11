BREAKING: Badgers land 2024 four-star OLB Anelu Lafaele

It’s time. The Wisconsin Badgers have secured a commitment from 2024 four-star outside linebacker Anelu Lafaele, marking an end to the recruitment of one of the school’s biggest targets, regardless of position, in the current cycle.

Lafaele, a 6’3, 220-pound outside linebacker initially from Hawaii, had long been connected to the Badgers, and was a prime target of head coach Luke Fickell’s staff, which was reiterated in conversations with the edge rusher.

The Hawaiian native had narrowed his recruitment down to four schools: Wisconsin, Washington, Hawaii, and Arizona State, but the decision seemed easy for Lafaele, who took an official visit to Madison on June 2nd.

With his commitment, Lafaele is the latest Hawaiian to continue the Madison pipeline, joining the likes of edge rusher Nick Herbig, who was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2023 NFL Draft, safety Kamo’i Latu, and four-star wideout Trech Kekahuna, who flipped to the Badgers at the end of the 2022 cycle.

Lafaele joins Thomas Heiberger as the outside linebackers for the Badgers in the 2024 cycle, meaning the school is likely done recruiting at the position for the incoming senior class.

The outside linebacker becomes the 18th commitment for the Badgers in the class, and the fourth to land in July, following four-star cornerback Omillio Agard, four-star offensive lineman Emerson Mandell, and four-star running back Darrion Dupree.