Badgers offer 2025 in-state four-star DB, son of former UW coach

The Wisconsin Badgers didn’t have significant success with in-state prospects during the 2024 class, but it wasn't necessarily due to recruiting struggles, instead; there were players that weren’t high on their board, while the quick turnaround harmed their ability to make as strong relationships with prospects as other programs.

However, that hasn't waded their efforts with the 2025 class, where the Badgers are showing interest in the top in-state prospects, which includes four-star cornerback Tre Poteat, whom Wisconsin offered under the previous regime, and has continued that interest with Luke Fickell at the helm.

Upon receiving the offer, Poteat was excited to earn a chance to potentially play for his hometown team, while valuing that the new staff was prioritizing in-state recruits as well.

“[The offer] was amazing honestly. Knowing that in-state guys are being looked at as a priority is definitely a plus too,” Poteat shared to Bucky’s 5th Quarter.

Despite the changes, Poteat’s relationship with the Badgers hasn’t changed much, as he’s held a personal relationship with cornerbacks coach Paul Haynes since 3rd grade.

“[Conversations with the staff have] been straight forward. I’ve known coach Haynes since 3rd grade [and] he’s always kept it real. Always good to have a familiar face so we’ll see [how that factors into my recruitment].”

Poteat could play at either spot in the secondary, but the Badgers’ staff have also loved his efforts in the return game, potentially setting up an early role for the four-star, should he choose to attend Wisconsin.

The cornerback plans to begin taking a closer look at schools come August, but has already seen a plethora of offers, with 20 schools extending Poteat a scholarship thus far.

The Verona, Wisconsin native has a familial connection to Wisconsin as well, as his father, Hank Poteat, was the cornerbacks coach for two seasons under Paul Chryst before his contract expired at the end of the 2022 season.

Ahead of his junior year, Poteat has lofty goals: winning a state championship and Gatorade Player of the Year, which should only further his recruitment.

Poteat has already made a few visits to campus, with another one potentially in the wings this fall during a game.