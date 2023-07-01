BREAKING: Badgers land four-star CB Omillio Agard

The Wisconsin Badgers have secured a commitment from 2024 four-star cornerback Omillio Agard, he announced on Saturday.

A 5’10, 165-pound cornerback out of Pennsylvania, Agard is the latest addition to the Badgers, who chose Wisconsin over Clemson, amongst other schools.

Harper’s recruitment boiled down to Wisconsin, Clemson, Tennessee, and Penn State, where he took his four official visits, with the former two seeming at the top of the race.

The Pennsylvania product becomes the second cornerback in the 2024 class for the Badgers after three-star Vernon Woodward flipped his commitment from Wisconsin to Illinois last week.

After missing out on a few potential targets, Agard’s commitment swings the Badgers in a positive direction with their 2024 class, as they were able to get both of their top cornerback options in him and three-star Jay Harper.

Standing at 5’10, 165 pounds, Agard provides the Badgers with a solid option that could play inside or outside.

Agard becomes the 15th verbal commitment for the Badgers in the 2024 class after three-stars Rob Booker and Woodward de-committed from the program.