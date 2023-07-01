Wisconsin offer four-star RB Michael Turner Jr., son of former Badgers RB

The Wisconsin Badgers joined the race early for 2025 four-star running back Michael Turner Jr., who shares a legacy at Wisconsin, as he’s the son of former Badgers running back Michael Turner, who had a short stint in Madison.

Turner Jr., a native of Richland, Texas, has now compiled 10 offers, with the Badgers serving as the lone Big Ten school in the race for the four-star currently.

In addition to the Badgers, Turner has offers from schools like Oklahoma, Duke, Colorado, and Houston.

During his sophomore season, Turner ran for 847 yards on 73 carries, while rushing for 11 touchdowns.

Upon receiving the offer, the running back was “blessed and I thank them so much for the opportunity,” knowing the history the school shares with his father.

While Turner doesn’t have a visit on the docket planned, the connection to Wisconsin through the legacy will certainly play a factor in his recruitment.

Turner was offered by running backs coach Devon Spalding, and the two sides have been in touch since.

With schools beginning to pick up on the four-star running back, Turner plans to take his time with his recruitment before narrowing down potential schools.

The Badgers secured three-star Gideon Ituka and are awaiting decisions from four-stars Darrion Dupree and Dilin Jones in the 2024 class, but are also focusing towards the 2025 class, where Turner could be a high priority throughout the year.