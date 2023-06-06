BREAKING: Badgers land three-star OL Ryan Cory

The Wisconsin Badgers have secured a commitment from 2024 three-star offensive lineman Ryan Cory, he announced on Tuesday.

A 6’4, 290-pound interior offensive lineman out of Pennsylvania, Cory earned interest from Vanderbilt and Pittsburgh, but chose the Badgers, becoming the first interior offensive lineman for Wisconsin in the class.

Cory’s commitment comes before the offensive lineman had official visits with those two schools scheduled for the next two weekends, but seemingly came away convinced after this weekend in Madison.

With the commitment, Cory joins offensive linemen Derek Jensen and Kevin Heywood in the 2024 class, projecting as an interior offensive lineman, an area that the Badgers couldn't hit hard in the 2023 class, with James Durand serving as the lone commit at the position last offseason.

Heywood was the first commit of the day, joining the Badgers, despite fielding significant Power-5 interest, bolstering the offensive line room for the 2024 class.

Cory has been on the board for Luke Fickell and Co. long past their time in Madison, as the staff offered the offensive lineman in April of 2022 while at Cincinnati, and finally reached a commitment with the three-star on Tuesday.

Wisconsin still has offensive line targets on their board, such as Collin Cubberly, and Ronan O’Connell, but land two at the position on Tuesday in Cory and Heywood, putting themselves in a good position to begin the month of June.