Badgers joining race for 2027 QB phenom Trent Seaborn

The Wisconsin Badgers are joining the race for 2027 quarterback phenom Trent Seaborn, who announced that he’ll be visiting campus this weekend.

Initially offered by the Badgers in December, Seaborn was the first 2027 recruit to whom Wisconsin provided a scholarship.

However, the relationship between the Alabama quarterback and the Badgers began way before then.

Instead, Seaborn was initially connected to offensive coordinator Phil Longo during his time at UNC, when the quarterbacks coach came out to see him throw at Thompson High School when he was a seventh grader, with the two keeping in close contact since then.

“[The offer] was incredible. I’ve known Coach Longo since my 7th-grade year when he came out to see me throw when I was first at Thompson on varsity. Coach was at North Carolina then, but we kept in close contact ever since,” Seaborn shared to Bucky’s 5th Quarter.

Then, when Longo joined up with head coach Luke Fickell in Madison, Seaborn was one of the first recruits that Longo offered.

“We’ve been talking at least a couple of times a month since [Coach Longo and I first met], and when he got to Wisconsin, I was one of the first QBs he offered so that made me feel like he really is keeping a close eye on me,” Seaborn said.

Given the early stakes of his recruitment, Seaborn isn’t paying much attention to the offers, but rather looking forward to building relationships with coaching staffs.

“Right now, early offers for me don’t mean much. It’s the relationships I’ve been able to build with the coaches that are really interested in me that are important.”

As for Wisconsin, the quarterback understands the rich history behind the school, as well as Longo’s ability to develop his position, hence the choice to visit Wisconsin this weekend.

“Wisconsin had such an incredible history and culture, and I think Coach Fickel and Coach Longo are going to really add to that and build it up even more. As a quarterback, there are a few coaches that you would love to play for and learn from, and Coach Longo is definitely high up on that list,” Seaborn said.

The Badgers are still in full force with the 2024 and 2025 classes, but are also getting ahead with top prospects in future classes, and Seaborn is amongst the top of that bunch.

Seaborn is picking up steam on the recruiting trail, despite being an incoming ninth grader in 2023, after leading the Thompson Warriors to the class 7A State Championship this past season.